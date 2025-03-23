Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy Honours Literary and Cultural Achievers in Mysuru

MYSURU: The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy conferred its 2024 honorary and book awards at a ceremony held at the Konkani Bhavan in Mysuru. The event was inaugurated by Chamaraja MLA K Harish Gowda, who lit the ceremonial lamp and honoured the award recipients. Expressing appreciation for those recognised and their contributions to Konkani literature and culture, he assured support for the completion of Konkani Bhavan and pledged to advocate for government assistance to preserve the Konkani language.

Academy President Joaquim Stanislaus Alvares presided over the function and welcomed the dignitaries and attendees. The event observed a moment of silence for a member of the Siddhi Cultural Troupe, who passed away following an accident. The Academy honoured Patrick Camille Moras for his contributions to Konkani literature through his stories, novels, and poems. Joel Pereira was recognised for his expertise in various Konkani musical instruments and contributions to the arts, while Sobina Mothesh Kambraker was acknowledged for her efforts in preserving and promoting Siddhi cultural traditions. The Book Awards were presented to Felsi Lobo for her poetry collection 'Palva Ponth' and Valerian Sequeira for his book 'Shetan Bhatan Totanni'.

On behalf of the awardees, Joel Pereira and Felsi Lobo expressed their gratitude to the Academy and those who supported their work. V.N. Mallikarjun Swamy, Joint Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, Mysuru Division, released an introductory book during the event and commended the efforts of authors and artists in preserving linguistic and cultural traditions. Prominent personalities, including Karnataka Rajyotsava Awardee Valerian D'Souza (popularly known as Valli Vagga), President of Konkani Christian Association Joan D'Souza, and Secretary Joyce Sequeira, were present on the dais.

Joaquim Stanislaus Alvares welcomed the gathering, while Joan D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks. The event was compered by Sapna May Crasta. Academy members Navin Lobo, Ronald Crasta, Samarth Bhat, Dayanand Madkekar, and Akshata Nayak were also present. The programme concluded with a brass band performance by Antony Keerthan James and his team, followed by a Konkani musical ensemble led by Elron Rodrigues and his troupe. The event was organised with the support of the Konkani Christian Association.