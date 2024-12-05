Karnataka Lokayukta Criticizes ED For Sharing MUDA Scam Details With Media

The Karnataka Lokayukta has criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for sharing information regarding the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam with the media, describing the act as “unprofessional and unethical.”

The controversy centers on allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi BM, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others. These individuals are named in a case registered by the Lokayukta police following orders from a special court, prompted by activist Snehamayi Krishna's complaint. Both the ED and Lokayukta police are investigating the alleged irregularities.

A senior Lokayukta officer expressed dismay over the ED’s decision to publicize confidential details, emphasizing that such disclosures undermine the integrity of ongoing investigations. “Highly sensitive matters should never be disclosed to the media while under investigation,” the officer said.

In its communication to the Karnataka Lokayukta, the ED outlined evidence of irregularities in the allocation of 14 MUDA sites to Parvathi, Siddaramaiah’s wife, as part of a land acquisition deal in Kesare village. Allegations include statutory violations, tampering, undue influence, and forged signatures. The ED further accused MUDA of illegally allotting 1,095 sites through benami transactions and other illicit means.

The Lokayukta officer also pointed out the differing standards of evidence between the two agencies. “The ED operates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, not the CrPC, and their evidence does not align with the standards outlined in the Indian Evidence Act. What they claim cannot automatically support our investigations,” the officer explained.

Despite the criticism, the Lokayukta acknowledged the potential utility of the ED’s findings. “We are already investigating the matter, and any information, regardless of its source, is valuable to us,” the officer added.

This controversy raises questions about inter-agency coordination and the ethics of handling sensitive information in high-profile investigations.