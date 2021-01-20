Karnataka: Plan afoot to withdraw cases against gau rakshaks

Bengaluru: As soon as the Karnataka government recently introduced anti-cow slaughter ordinance in Karnataka, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan has clarified that the government is planning to withdraw cases filed against 'gau rakshaks' (cow vigilantes) in the State. Gau rakshak or cow vigilante is a term used for people who use physical force to stop transportation of cattle to slaughterhouses.

According to reports, at a review meeting of the animal husbandry department, MLAs Bharat Shetty and Vedavyas Kamath brought to Prabhu Chauhan's notice that their workers were being detained for opposing the transportation of 'stolen' cattle.

Speaking to the media, Chauhan said "a proposal is being mooted to withdraw cases against cow vigilantes. I will be visiting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss this. The government also has plans to set up a dedicated war room to protect the cattle in the state. We have ordered the officials to implement the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020."

Minister has also announced that more 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) will be built across the State. "Every taluk in the State should have one gaushala to protect the cattle. Sanctions to the existing gaushalas in the state will be increased depending on the expenses incurred in taking care of the cattle" Prabhu Chauhan said, adding India is still a largely agrarian country and that cattle are worshipped as a part of the tradition.