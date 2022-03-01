Karnataka School Administrations Are Ensuring That Students May Give Their Exam
- The school administrators are assuring that pupils sit for the exam, whether who are wearing or not they are wearing hijab, stating that education is their main aim and focus.
- Some institutions are not precipitating this at the moment, instead leaving the choice to the pupils and focusing on recouping the lost education rather than being politically influenced by the issue.
Annual examinations are taking place in Karnataka schools, and while many pupils in hijab have been unable to take them in the districts, schools in Bengaluru have avoided controversy and focused on teaching. The school administrators are assuring that pupils sit for the exam, whether who are wearing or not they are wearing hijab, stating that education is their main aim and focus.
According to D Shashikumar, the general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, whereas some schools are obeying the Karnataka High Court order banning hijab in educational institutions without issue, others are letting students to attend classes in hijab to avoid controversy.