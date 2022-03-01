Karnataka School Administrations Are Ensuring That Students May Give Their Exam

Annual examinations are taking place in Karnataka schools, and while many pupils in hijab have been unable to take them in the districts, schools in Bengaluru have avoided controversy and focused on teaching. The school administrators are assuring that pupils sit for the exam, whether who are wearing or not they are wearing hijab, stating that education is their main aim and focus.



According to D Shashikumar, the general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, whereas some schools are obeying the Karnataka High Court order banning hijab in educational institutions without issue, others are letting students to attend classes in hijab to avoid controversy.



He stated that there is no bigger squabble in Bengaluru currently. Yes, some institutions are not precipitating this at the moment, instead leaving the choice to the pupils and focusing on recouping the lost education rather than being politically influenced by the issue. He explained that this is a broader awareness of the institution as well as the parents.

The Goodwill Christian School and College, a private educational institution in the city, enrols almost 90% of its students from the Muslim community. Despite the High Court judgement, the school has not imposed any restrictions on hijab.

Dr. Sujata Christopher, principal of Goodwills Girls Christian College, stated that the goal of the school is to provide education, hence headscarves are permitted in the classroom. She stated that it's a calm environment here. Muslim girls, meanwhile, wear the burkha and hijab to college and while attending classes.

She also explained that they have a proportion of students who removed the burkha and attend regular lectures with hijab, and we also have a number of Muslim females who want to remove the hijab and attend classes.

While a student at the school, agreed and said that class, she wear the hijab as usual. Nobody has ever tried to persuade her not to wear the hijab. It is our right to wear a hijab. There are no written guidelines that say no hijab throughout the admissions process.

Despite the controversy, another student stated that they have never been ordered to remove their hijab. Only three or four pupils in class, including herself, wear hijab. She has been wearing the hijab for the past year. There haven't been any problems. Even in the midst of the uproar, the principle has never asked us to take it down. As a result, they have a mix of pupils wearing and not wearing hijabs.

The Karnataka high court has put off making a decision on the hijab prohibition. However, its rule prohibiting the wearing of headscarves or any other religious garb at educational institutions has caused major disruptions in certain students' education.