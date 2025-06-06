Key Officials Detained In Fatal Bengaluru Stadium Stampede Investigation

Bengaluru police have made significant arrests in connection with the devastating stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured 64 others outside M Chinnaswamy stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations on June 4. The law enforcement action targets key figures allegedly responsible for the mismanaged event that turned celebratory into tragedy.

Nikhil Sosale, the marketing and revenue head for RCB at Diageo India, was apprehended at Bengaluru airport while attempting to board a flight to Mumbai. His arrest marks a crucial development in the investigation as authorities seek to establish accountability for the fatal crowd management failure that occurred during the team's IPL 2025 championship celebrations.

Simultaneously, police detained three officials from DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd., the company contracted to organize the victory festivities. The detained personnel, identified as Kiran, Sumanth, and Sunil Mathew, were taken to Cubbon Park Police Station for intensive questioning regarding their roles in the event planning and execution that allegedly contributed to the deadly stampede.

The investigation has revealed serious procedural lapses in the event's organization and approval process. According to sources, RCB management failed to consult police authorities before publishing social media announcements about their victory parade, which subsequently went viral and attracted over a million views. The team's social media promotion generated massive public interest and crowd expectations without proper security arrangements being coordinated with law enforcement agencies.

Police sources indicate that RCB officials only approached authorities seeking permission for the victory parade after their initial social media announcements had already created widespread public anticipation. However, police denied this belated permission request, highlighting the disconnect between the team's promotional activities and official security protocols.

The formal complaint filed at Cubbon Park Police Station names multiple parties as accused, including RCB, DNA Entertainment Networks, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association. This comprehensive approach suggests authorities are examining the entire chain of responsibility for the event's tragic outcome.

KSCA officials have reportedly gone into hiding following the registration of the case. Police teams conducted searches at the residences of the cricket association's secretary and treasurer but were unable to locate them, indicating these key figures may be attempting to evade questioning about their involvement in the event's planning and approval process.

The arrests come amid broader governmental action addressing the administrative failures that contributed to the stampede. The Karnataka government has suspended several senior police officials, including Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda, acknowledging significant lapses in crowd management arrangements that directly led to the fatal incident.

Political pressure has intensified following the tragedy, with opposition BJP leaders demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Critics have particularly focused on allegations that Shivakumar continued participating in celebratory activities inside the stadium even after being informed about the ongoing stampede outside, suggesting a troubling disconnect between political leadership and public safety concerns.

The investigation continues to examine how a sporting celebration transformed into a deadly catastrophe, with authorities working to establish criminal responsibility for the inadequate planning, unauthorized promotions, and insufficient crowd control measures that ultimately cost 11 lives and injured dozens more. The case highlights the critical importance of proper coordination between sports organizations, event management companies, and law enforcement agencies when organizing large-scale public celebrations.