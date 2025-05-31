Landslide in Mangaluru claims three lives, including two kids

Mangaluru: Three members of a family, including two young children, were killed when their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by relentless rain in Montepadavu, near Ullal, in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred around 4 am when six members of the Poojary family were asleep inside their residence. The victims have been identified as Prema Poojary, the grandmother, and her grandchildren Aryan (3) and Aarush (2).

The children’s mother, Ashwini, who sustained critical injuries while reportedly trying to shield her sons from the debris, is being treated in the intensive care unit. Local sources said she was found unconscious under a large slab of debris, clutching her children. Her condition remains serious, and medical staff have withheld news of the children’s deaths. Her husband Seetharam, and father-in-law Kanthappa Poojary also sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Eyewitnesses said that Ashwini attempted to reach her children, who were in another room, as the landslide struck, but became trapped under rubble. A video taken by a local resident showed the desperate scene, including moments when the younger child, Aarush, was seen attempting to crawl out from under the debris.

Initial rescue efforts by local residents had to be halted due to ongoing landslides and unstable terrain. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) later took over, working for over 11 hours in challenging conditions to extricate survivors and recover the deceased. The tragedy comes amid a red alert issued for Dakshina Kannada district due to intense monsoon activity. Authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone zones to relocate to safer areas as rainfall continues to lash the coastal region. Two fishermen missing in turbulent sea

Despite a red alert and warnings from the district administration, two fishermen from Thotabengre in Dakshina Kannada district drowned after venturing into the sea amid heavy rains and rough waves.

The victims, identified as Yashavanth and Kamalaksha, are believed to have gone fishing on Thursday, disregarding advisories issued due to continuous downpours and an increasingly turbulent sea. Their bodies were later recovered, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department had declared a red alert for Dakshina Kannada following heavy rainfall and rising sea levels. Authorities had specifically instructed people living along riverbanks and the coast to avoid venturing into water bodies.

This incident comes as coastal Karnataka continues to witness widespread rainfall-related disruptions, including minor landslides and overflowing rivers.

Local officials have reiterated their call for caution as the monsoon intensifies.