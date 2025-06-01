MAHE Bengaluru Observes World Environment Day with Call to Curb Plastic Pollution

Bengaluru, May 30: Marking World Environment Day 2025, the Bengaluru campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), a deemed-to-be university, hosted a day-long event on Thursday dedicated to sustainability and the global fight against plastic pollution.

The event, held in collaboration with the Indian Economic Trade Organisation (IETO) and the Manipal Centre for DWEEPA (Design with Environment through Education, Planning & Advocacy), was themed around the United Nations’ global campaign “Beat Plastic Pollution.” It brought together students, faculty, and environmental experts, along with international dignitaries, to promote practical and policy-level action toward environmental stewardship.

The programme began with a ceremonial planting of shrubs under the theme “Green Beginnings,” symbolising the institution’s commitment to biodiversity and ecosystem restoration. MAHE Bengaluru has been actively involved in rejuvenating local lakes and cultivating native plant species across its campus.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Bengaluru, said the institution had taken steps to phase out plastic use on campus. “We’ve eliminated plastic water bottles entirely and installed our own bottling plants. This infrastructure shift is backed by colour-coded bins for waste segregation and strategic partnerships with organisations like Vedanta. We believe institutions must lead by example,” he said.

Fernando Bucheli, Ambassador of Ecuador to India, delivered the keynote address, praising MAHE’s commitment to the environment. He highlighted Ecuador’s leadership in global environmental diplomacy, including the country’s role in pushing for a legally binding international treaty to address plastic pollution. “Every Ecuadorian household contributes to this effort. We are proud to collaborate globally for a cleaner future,” he said.

The event also featured a panel discussion on sustainability, with speakers sharing diverse perspectives. T. Paul Koshy, co-founder of Unified Intelligence Pvt. Ltd., presented innovations that repurpose non-recyclable plastic waste to construct low-cost housing. Dawood Sait, a marine industry expert, addressed the impact of plastic on ocean ecosystems, while academic and environmental philosopher Dr. Meera Baindur emphasised the need for transdisciplinary education to inspire long-term behavioural change.

In a symbolic gesture, attendees signed a “manifesto” pledging to reduce their daily plastic consumption. The university also signed a General Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reinforce its environmental accountability.

A guided campus tour showcased MAHE’s green initiatives, including semi-automatic water bottling units, the distribution of over 3,000 reusable glass bottles, and an outright ban on disposable 200ml and 500ml water bottles. Officials said the university is now planning to install on-site composting units as the next step toward sustainable waste management.

MAHE was recently ranked in the Platinum+ band under the Sustainable Institutions of India (SII) Green Rankings, recognising its ongoing efforts in building an eco-friendly academic environment.