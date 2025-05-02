Make progress using govt facilities: CM’s advice to Pourakarmikas

Bengaluru: Pourakarmikas have currently been made permanent, and in the coming days, around 9000 vehicle drivers, helpers and operators will also be made permanent. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government is committed to appointing those involved in sanitation work permanently.

On Thursday, he participated in the Pourakarmika Day celebration and the distribution of appointment letters to Pourakarmikas organized by BBMP and addressed the program after distributing appointment letters to Pourakarmikas.

‘When I was the Chief Minister earlier, I had noticed that Pourakarmikas were being exploited by contractors and were not being paid fair wages. Therefore, to help the exploited Pourakarmikas, I have made a system to make the minimum salary as per the Minimum Wage Act mandatory.

The salary that was earlier being received was increased to Rs 7000 to Rs 17000 and a system was made to pay it directly to the bank account. In this way, Pourakarmikas were freed from the menace of middlemen’, he said.

When he was the leader of the opposition, he supported the long-standing demand of the Pourakarmikas for permanent appointments. If the then government did not fulfill the demand for permanent appointments, the promise made to fulfill this demand of the Pourakarmikas when the Congress government came to power has been fulfilled today.

The Chief Minister explained that due to this, the salary of the 4th grade civil servant will be paid directly to their account at Rs 39,000.

Mahatma Gandhiji had said that one should see divinity in cleanliness. Maintaining the cleanliness of the environment is a noble work. Basavanna said that work is Kailash, and he said that there is no superiority or inferiority in any work.

Several welfare schemes have been launched for Pourakarmikas, including a plan to send 1000 Pourakarmikas abroad.

The government aims to build an equal society by ensuring that Pourakarmikas and their families also enter the mainstream. All sections of the state should be provided with economic, social and educational equality.

He requested everyone to stand in support of the government, which is working hard for the welfare of the Pourakarmikas.

The children of Pourakarmikas should be educated and able to enter the mainstream of society. He said that the public should also voluntarily pay attention to the cleanliness of their environment.