Man gets life term for 2022 Murder

Mangaluru : A court in coastal Karnataka has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a 47-year-old man in Mulki town of Dakshina Kannada district in March 2022.

The II Additional District and Sessions Court here, presided over by judge Jagadish V. N., convicted Murugan under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹10,000.

The victim, Harish Salyan, a resident of Ullanje, was allegedly killed on the night of March 19, 2022 near a tourist car parking area at Mulki Pete in Bappanadu village.

Police said the accused attacked Salyan with a laterite stone mixed with cement concrete and repeatedly struck his face, killing him on the spot. Investigators said the crime stemmed from a financial dispute between the accused and the victim.

A case was registered at Mulki Police Station under Crime No. 11/2022 and later committed to the sessions court for trial as SC No. 91/2022. The investigation was carried out by Police Inspector Kusumadhar, with assistance from Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeev. The prosecution was led by public prosecutor Jyothi Pramod Nayak.

After hearing arguments and examining the evidence placed before it, the court pronounced the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.