Mangaluru: Bhima Lakshmi Chits Loses Two Check Bounce Cases—Defendants Exonerated

Mangaluru: In two separate check bounce cases filed by Bhima Lakshmi Chits Pvt. Ltd., the defendants have been exonerated, as the Fourth Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Mangaluru delivered its verdict, clearing the two accused in both cases.

In 2019, Bhima Lakshmi Chits filed a case in the JMFC court in Mangaluru against the accused, Ilango Vanman and Rajeshwari Ilango Vanman, following the dishonouring of checks related to a loan transaction with the chit fund company.

The complainant company argued that the checks issued in connection with the loan transactions were invalid, and they presented 14 documents to support their case across the two cases.

In the court proceedings, Jitendra Shetty, the owner of Bhima Lakshmi Chits and the authorised signatory, appeared before the court as a witness in both cases. The defence did not present any documents in their favour.

The accused, Ilango Vanman and Rajeshwari Ilango Vanman, testified that the checks were issued as a security measure and claimed that Bhima Lakshmi Chits had misused the checks.

After listening to the arguments and examining the evidence, the presiding officer, Parvati C. M., at the Fourth JMFC Court, acquitted the defendants, delivering a judgement in their favour.

The defence counsel in both cases, Sripathi Prabhu K., a lawyer from Mangaluru, represented the accused.