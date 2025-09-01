Mangaluru hosts NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run

Mangaluru: More than 3,700 runners participated in the NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run on Sunday, a landmark event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA).

The run, executed by Sports Reconnect with support from partners and volunteers, featured 10K, 5K and 3K categories. The streets near Panambur turned festive with cheer zones, cultural performances, and refreshments for participants. The event drew a diverse crowd—from elite athletes and college students to port employees, pensioners, corporates, and families.

Flagging off the run, NMPA Chairman Dr. A. V. Ramana highlighted the port’s economic role, with record cargo handling of 46 million metric tons and a projected profit of ₹550 crores this year. He described NMPA as the “Maritime Gateway to Karnataka,” contributing nearly ₹10,000 crores to the state economy. Emphasising health and youth fitness, he called the run a first step towards year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Institutions such as St Aloysius University and Srinivasa University joined in, while all participants received medals and commemorative T-shirts. Winners in various categories, from children to senior citizens, were recognised for their efforts.

Event organiser Asit Kulkarni praised Mangaluru’s citizens, noting the success set a benchmark for fitness initiatives nationwide.

The NMPA 10K Run not only celebrated the port’s golden jubilee but also placed Mangaluru firmly on the national running map.