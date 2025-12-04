Massive drug seizure in capital ahead of New Year celebrations

Bengaluru police have carried out major anti-narcotics operations ahead of New Year festivities, seizing drugs worth Rs 28 crore in two separate cases. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Wing arrested two foreign nationals involved in large-scale drug peddling, while another significant seizure was made in Chamarajpet.

In the first case, police arrested a Tanzanian woman named Nancy, who was residing in the Sampigehalli Police Station limits. Officers recovered 9 kg of MDMA crystal from her residence. Police revealed that she had arrived in India three years ago on a tourist visa. Another peddler associated with her managed to flee and is currently absconding.

In the second case, the CCB arrested a Nigerian national identified as Emmanuel Arange Idiko. The accused had arrived in India four years ago on a business visa and was residing in Siddapura. Police seized 1 kg of MDMA from his apartment. Investigations revealed that both accused were sourcing drugs from Delhi and selling them at high prices to locals, students and IT/BT employees. The CCB added that the peddlers had planned to push large quantities of drugs during the New Year season to make higher profits.

In a separate operation, officials seized 8 kg of hydro ganja valued at Rs 8 crore at the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet. All three cases are now under further investigation, and authorities have intensified surveillance to curb drug trafficking during the holiday season.