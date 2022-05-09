Minister Sunil Kumar vows to restore Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion

Mysuru: Century old Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion at Manasagangotri is set for restoration. Kannada and Culture and Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar inspected the mansion along with officials in the city on Saturday. Mesmerised by the exhibits of the Folklore Museum at the mansion, Sunil Kumar said, "We are ready to take up the restoration immediately by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Mysore. We will retain the Folklore Museum and also house the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada in the mansion.

Deccan Heritage Foundation has prepared a Detailed Project Report for Rs 27 crore. We will discuss and soon take up the restoration works."

The minister also informed that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and he met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought grants from the central government for the upgradation of the Classical Kannada Centre.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof G Hemanth Kumar said: "We have explained about the inevitability of restoration and they have also agreed. We are happy and will table the subject before the next syndicate meeting and further take it to the government level."

Conservation Engineer and Deccan Heritage Foundation's Sharath Chandra said: "The roof part is highly damaged and some portions have collapsed. Structural stability has been inspected and the ground floor is intact, but the remaining works must be taken up soon. We have estimated Rs 27 crore as the restoration expenditure and if we get work order, it will be completed in two years.".

Pratap Simha, MLA L Nagendra and Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies Chairman M G Manjunath, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H Channappa and Joint Director V N Mallikarjunaswamy were present on the occasion.