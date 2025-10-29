Mother and son electrocuted, villagers blame power department for negligence

Mysuru: In an incident, a mother and her son were electrocuted at Emmekoppalu village near Kappanayakan Colony in Hunsur taluk on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Neelamma (42) and her son Harish (24).

According to reports, the duo had gone to their farmland to check on the maize crop they had cultivated. While inspecting the field, Harish accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire that had fallen near the fence and was instantly electrocuted. Seeing her son struggling, Neelamma rushed to save him but also came in contact with the same wire, resulting in her death on the spot.

The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village. Enraged villagers have alleged that negligence on the part of the electricity department led to the fatal mishap. “If the authorities had repaired the live wire in time, these deaths could have been prevented,” they claimed.

Locals have demanded immediate financial compensation for the bereaved family and strict action against the officials responsible for the negligence.

Hunsur police have registered a case and visited the spot for inspection. Sources said an inquiry will be conducted into the role of the electricity department in the tragic accident.