Murder of Udupi bus owner linked to old rivalries
Udupi: The probe into the murder of AKMS private bus operator Saifuddin alias Saif (52) has widened, with police taking three more suspects into custody. Saifuddin, who ran services in Udupi and Mangaluru, was killed last week in what investigators now describe as a premeditated attack.
District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said that two of the suspects, Mohammad Sharif (37) and Abdul Shukur (43) of Mangaluru, were also key accused in the 2020 murder of Vasishtha under Hiriyadka limits. The third, Mohammad Faizal Khan (27), had worked closely with Saifuddin, managing his bus operations.
Investigators said Faizal lured Saifuddin from his Manipal home to Kodavoor. When they reached a house near Salmar Nagabana, the accused attacked him with rods and swords, killing him instantly. Police records show Saifuddin had a long history of criminal cases, including two murder charges, and was listed as a rowdy-sheeter in both Udupi and Hiriyadka.
Officers are investigating whether his killing stemmed from personal enmity or if it was carried out on behalf of others. The SP urged the public not to believe unverified social media claims about the case, warning that rumours could disturb communal harmony.