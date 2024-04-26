Mysore hotels offer discounts, freebies to boost voter turnout

Mysuru: Asthe district administration rolls out initiatives to bolster voter participation in the upcoming elections, some enterprising hotel owners in Mysore are offering attractive incentives to voters. From free breakfasts to significant discounts on meals, these offers aim to encourage citizens to exercise their democratic right.

At Dakshina Pak Hotel in Nazarbad, the management plans to provide free ‘chow chow bath’ to a thousand visitors. Customers arriving between 7 am and 4 pm will be eligible for this complimentary meal. Meanwhile, Hotel Hanumantu, also in Nazarbad, is offering a 10% discount on meal bills. Geetha Puttaswamy, the hotel owner, expressed her hope that these offers would motivate people to cast their votes.

For those looking to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee, Puneri Shreeman tea shop on Narayana Shastri Road is the place to go. The shop is providing . 20 percent discount to customers who show their voter mark. “Tea will be offered for Rs. 16 to those who come to vote,” said Shashikant Puneri, the shop owner.

Tourists visiting the sand museum by renowned sand sculpture artist M.N. Gauri at the foothills of Chamundi Hill can avail themselves of a 30% discount on ticket prices. “This is my small contribution to encourage voting,” said Gauri, emphasizing the importance of voter participation. Amar Deep Gas Agency on Hebbalu Ring Road is offering a Rs. 500 discount on gas stoves to voters. Mehul J. Patel, the owner, mentioned that this special offer is available to voters who show their voter ID card and the indelible ink mark on their hand.

Healthcare is not left behind in this initiative. Smile Architect Dental Clinic at Vijayanagara 2nd Phase is providing free dental check-ups and treatments to voters who come in after casting their votes. Dr. N. Anushree, the president of Ani Foundation, which runs the clinic, announced that this facility would be available until May 10.

Suresh Kumar Jain, general secretary of a local industrial association, stated, “On polling day, a holiday has been declared for industries, and we are encouraging 2.5 lakh workers to vote by issuing a newspaper inviting them to the polling festival.”

Narayana Gowda, President of the Mysore District Hotel Owners Association, highlighted the collective effort of many hotels in the city to encourage voting by offering free meals and snacks and discounts ranging from 10% to 20%.

The city’s business community and local establishments are rallying together to promote voter participation, ensuring that residents not only exercise their franchise but also enjoy some perks along the way.