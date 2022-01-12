Mysuru: Two cars go up in flames, five escape unhurt

Mysuru: It was a providential escape for five persons as the vehicles in which they were travelling burst into flames in two separate incidents since Monday in the district.

In the first incident, a car caught fire near Shivaratri circle here on Monday night. Noticing the fire, the car driver, Dr Bhushan showed the presence of mind and jumped out.

The fire department personnel rushed to the scene and doused the fire.

The fire reportedly caused by a short circuit in the battery, completely destroyed the car.

In another incident, a Maruti van was gutted in an accidental fire in the middle of the road in Badanavalu -Devanur in Nanjanagudu taluk near Mysuru on Tuesday. It is learnt that the engine of the vehicle caught fire after touching the hay stalks of horsegram spread on the road for drying by some farmers. The four persons travelling in the car escaped unhurt.