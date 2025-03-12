Mysuru Zoo Implements Heat Relief and Avian Influenza Prevention Measures

Mysuru: The Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens has introduced a series of preventive and welfare measures to combat summer heat stress and safeguard avian species from the threat of avian influenza.

To help animals cope with rising temperatures, the zoo has activated water jets and sprinklers in enclosures, ensuring a cooling effect. Great Apes are being provided fresh tender coconuts twice daily, while fans and coolers have been installed in their night cells. The diets of primates have been modified to include hydrating fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, and cucumber, along with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS). Himalayan Black Bears are being given ice blocks, and mud wallows have been created for herbivores to regulate body temperature. Thermometers have been installed in enclosures to monitor heat levels, and shaded resting areas have been set up to ensure animal comfort.

In response to concerns over avian influenza, the zoo has enhanced biosecurity protocols at Karanji Lake and the Rescue Center in Kurghalli. Vehicles entering the premises are subjected to disinfection procedures, and staff and visitors must use disinfectant foot dips. Additional sanitation measures have been implemented at enclosures to prevent cross-contamination.

Clinical surveillance has been intensified, with keepers trained to identify abnormal signs in birds. Fecal samples from captive and migratory birds are being collected for testing, while serological surveillance will be conducted as required. Poultry feed handling protocols have been reinforced, including thorough examination and decontamination of live fowls before use. In case of any regional bird flu threat, the zoo will shift to procuring processed chicken from verified suppliers.

Movement restrictions will be enforced during an outbreak, limiting staff access to poultry farms, bird sanctuaries, and other zoos. A dedicated rapid response team comprising a veterinarian, lab technician, and trained keepers is on standby to manage containment efforts and ensure the safe disposal of infected stock if necessary.















