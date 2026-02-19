Online rental scam: Fraudsters use AI images to cheat house hunters in city

House hunters searching for rental homes online in Bengaluru are being warned about a new cyber fraud targeting unsuspecting tenants. Scammers are reportedly using AI-generated images of luxury apartments to post fake rental listings and collect advance payments from victims.

According to police, fraudulent listings have appeared on popular property platforms such as Housing.com and other websites, advertising attractive flats with eye-catching photographs. Once potential tenants express interest, the fraudsters demand money under various pretexts such as a “visitor pass” fee or a “refundable advance” before allowing them to view the property.

Victims are then given a fake address and asked to visit the location. However, upon arrival, they discover that no such flat exists, and the contact person becomes unreachable.

In one recent case, a Bengaluru-based doctor named Soumya fell prey to the scam while searching for a rental home. After seeing appealing photographs online, she was asked to pay ₹2,000 as a “visitor pass” fee and later ₹7,000 as an advance.

In total, she reportedly lost over ₹10,000. When she visited the address provided, she found that no such apartment was located there. Security personnel at the site informed her that several others had been similarly duped.

A case has been registered at the High Grounds Police Station, and police have launched a probe to track down the accused.Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution while searching for rental properties online. Prospective tenants are advised not to transfer money before physically verifying the property, to avoid dealing with unverified agents, and to report suspicious listings immediately to the police.