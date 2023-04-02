Only BJP model can work in Karnataka: young turk Annamalai

Chamarajanagara: BJP state election co-in-charge KAnnamalai said that only BJP is capable to work and Congress does not have that quality. While inaugurating the district level OBC convention organized in Hanur town of Chamarajanagara district, on Friday he said that BJP has the power to work for the people,

'Congress is a family party, we are the people's party. This is the difference between us and them', he said. The Karnataka Congress party exists only to serve the Gandhi family and its leaders are there only to do the work of the Gandhi family. Annamalai lashed out at the Congress saying that they always think how to please the Gandhi family.

'They say that when Congress comes to power, it's by giving false promises. They are not saying what they have has done after ruling for 60 years out of 70 years', Annamalai criticized that they are going everywhere in bus and car to criticize BJP.

'No one was touching the issue of reservation, but after the BJP government came, the reservation was changed. We have given internal reservation, the parties that used to run the government needed the people's vote. But their development was not needed, but CM BasavarajaBommai has brought reservations in favor of the people', he said.Annamalai added that it is only the trailer and there is a lot that needs to be changed. 'We are not saying that we have done all the work, there is a lot of work to be done, you have seen the speed of the double engine government', Annamalai appealed to the voters to give 150 seats , after giving seats, see development at your doorstep and this time and said fly BJP flag in all four seats in Chamarajanagar.

Annamalai also gave a speech in Tamil as there is a large number of Tamil speakers in Hanur constituency. He said that the development should not be only in Bengaluru, it should also happen in Chamarajanagar and Bidar too, so BJP should come to the state this time. BJP ticket aspirants JanashrayaVenkatesh, Nishant, Dattesh and Dr. PritamNagappa were also present in the programme.