Over 20 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway
Puttur (Dakshina Kannada district) : A late-night accident on Friday, involving a private bus, a KSRTC bus, and a car near Addahole on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway left over 20 people injured on Friday, November 22.
The private bus, carrying a group of college students from Bengaluru returning from a trip to Kundapur, lost control and collided with a KSRTC bus, overturning in the process. Moments later, a car trailing the KSRTC bus crashed into it, triggering a chain collision.
Most of the injured were passengers in the private bus. They were rushed to private hospitals in Nelyadi and Kadaba for initial treatment, with several referred to Puttur for advanced care.
The Uppinangady police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.