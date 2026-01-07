Pilikula golf course emerges as world-class sporting landmark

Mangaluru is set to welcome a new crown of pride as the fully upgraded Pilikula Golf Course at Pilikula Nisargadhama, Vamanjoor, is scheduled for inauguration on January 9. Now classified in the A-Plus category, the course represents a major leap in the city’s sporting and recreational landscape.

Founded in 1999, shortly after Pilikula Nisargadhama was established, the golf course began on barren laterite terrain and was modest in scope. By 2011, it had achieved B and C category status. The recent redevelopment, led by Australian design firm Pacific Coast Design, aligns the course with international standards and adds floodlighting, making it one of the few fully lit golf courses on India’s west coast.

Environmental sustainability was a priority. Around 250 acacia trees were relocated or removed, but nearly 7,500 saplings, including 147 mango varieties and native Western Ghats species, were planted to maintain ecological balance. Managed by a joint committee of six government officials and six private members, the course functions on government land but was largely upgraded through member contributions and patron memberships, without waiting for grants. The temporary closure in 2024 facilitated rapid completion within a year.

Water for the course is supplied by the Pachanady treatment plant through an automated irrigation system using about 6.5 lakh litres daily, which also helps recharge groundwater in the surrounding area.

Beyond golf, the facility has become a hub for tourism, lifestyle, and corporate engagement, attracting local enthusiasts, international players, and visitors. It features a golf academy, state-of-the-art maintenance systems, and provides employment to nearly 200 people.

Speaking about the upcoming inauguration, the management invited the public to experience Mangaluru’s upgraded sporting gem. “This facility is not just a golf course; it is a symbol of Mangaluru’s emergence as a city that blends sport, culture, and sustainable development,” officials said.

The inauguration promises to showcase world-class infrastructure, scenic beauty, and a new era of recreational excellence for Mangaluru, Tulu Nadu, and Karnataka.