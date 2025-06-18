Police Complaint Authority issues notice to Dakshina Kannada officials

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Police Complaint Authority has issued a notice to senior police officials in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with allegations of custodial harassment of Hindu youths during the investigation into the murder of Abdul Rehman.

The notice follows a formal complaint submitted by a group of Hindu organisations alleging police excesses in Kadaba, Ujire, and Sullia police station limits during May.

Justice K.N. Sudhindra Rao, Chairman of the State Police Complaint Authority, conducted a hearing on the matter in Bengaluru on Monday and directed district police authorities to respond to the allegations. According to the complaint, police personnel allegedly entered villages and residential outskirts during the night, detaining and interrogating individuals without due process, under the pretext of investigating the murder case.

The formal complaint was submitted on June 4 under the banner of the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti. The delegation included Mohan Gowda, State Spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti; High Court Advocate Amrutesh N.P.; Puneet Kerehalli of Rashtra Rakshana Pade; and several legal professionals and activists associated with Hindu organisations. In a coordinated move, Hindu organisations also submitted memorandums to the governor through deputy commissioners in districts including Vijayapura, Hubballi, Karwar, Shivamogga, Hassan, Udupi, and Mangaluru, urging intervention to stop what they termed as “discriminatory action” by police personnel. District police officials are yet to respond publicly to the allegations.