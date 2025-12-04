  1. Home
Raj Bhavan renamed as Lok Bhavan

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 12:33 PM IST
Bengaluru: Raj Bhavan, Karnataka will henceforth be known as ‘Lok Bhavan, Karnataka’, Governor’s secretariate said on Wednesday. A notification issued by the Governor’s secretariat said, the change will come into effect immediately, following the approval of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

“In pursuance of the communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India .... dated 25-11-2025 and as per the approval of the Governor of Karnataka, it is hereby notified that the name of the Institution ‘Raj Bhavan, Karnataka’ has been modified and renamed as Lok Bhavan, Karnataka,” the notification stated.

Heads of all the Departments of State Government have been instructed to refer the “Raj Bhavan Karnataka” as “Lok Bhavan Karnataka” in all future correspondences.

