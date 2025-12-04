Rasna Leads Two-Day Tribute to Celebrate Parsi Heritage and Community Service

Bengaluru: Rasna Group, in association with Rasna Foundation and the Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust, the CSR arms of the Rasna Group, today successfully concluded a two-day commemorative ceremony in Ahmedabad honouring the rich traditions, cultural legacy and community service of the Parsi community. The event, held at the Persepolis Pavilion, Karnavati Club, brought together religious leaders, community stalwarts, dignitaries and citizens in an extraordinary celebration of heritage and service.

The first day, graced by Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, featured the Parsi Extravaganza and Felicitation Ceremony, where Parsi priests and scholars, who have devoted decades to the spiritual guidance and well-being of the community were honoured in a solemn one-hour ceremony. The honourees included Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor, High Priest of Iranshah Atash Behram, Udvada; Vada Dasturji Tehemton Mirza, High Priest of Iranshah Atash Behram, Udvada; and Vada Dasturji Cyrus Dastur, High Priest of the D.N. Atash Behram, Surat. Renowned industrialists, philanthropists, legal professionals, doctors and other prominent public personalities from across India were also in attendance. The ceremony concluded with a vibrant cultural programme featuring Parsi skits, music and comedy, headlined by noted comedian Cyrus Broacha, along with a special performance of the play, “AI - Artificial Irani.”

On the second day, Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra Acharya Devvrat, presided over an equally impactful ceremony as Chief Guest. A key highlight was the unveiling of the 3D model of the Areez Khambatta Senior Citizen Home, an upcoming project being developed in partnership with the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and the Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust. The day also saw the conferment of the Parsi Ratna Awards to ten distinguished individuals from across India for their exceptional contributions to society.

Shri Piruz A. Khambatta, Chairman, Rasna Group, hailed the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s message of Viksit Bharat with Virasat. “Preserving our Virasat is vital, and we must encourage more young Parsi boys to take up priesthood to safeguard our centuries-old faith like my two sons. To support this, we are pleased to announce a dedicated scholarship for those pursuing religious studies. The Parsi community has always been a steadfast nation builder, and will always continue to remain so for the centuries to come. We remain fully committed to contributing to India’s growth in every possible way. This two-day tribute is not just a celebration of our Parsi identity but a reaffirmation of our community’s commitment to service, togetherness and progress. Rasna, the Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and our partner organisations remain deeply committed to strengthening our community and contributing meaningfully to society at large.”