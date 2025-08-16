Rishab Shetty celebrates I-Day at adopted school

Udupi: On India’s 79th Independence Day, Rishab Shetty, the celebrated Kannada filmmaker and actor, journeyed back to his ancestral village of Keradi in Kundapura to lead a spirited celebration at the Government Kannada Medium School. This is the institution he adopted in 2023 and where his own educational journey began.

The event, held on the morning of August 15, blended patriotism with a personal homecoming. Surrounded by eager students and local residents, Shetty, clad in a simple traditional attire, unfurled the tricolour flag, marking the occasion with a sense of pride. The children presented him with roses as their smiles reflected the joy of the moment.

Addressing the gathering, Shetty shared, “The future of these little ones is the future of our India. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day!” A native of Keradi, born on July 7, 1983, Shetty’s bond with the village runs deep, shaped by his early years at the very school he now champions.