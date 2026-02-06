RSPL Group’s Soda Ash Manufacturing Unit Doubles Its Production Capacity

Bengaluru: RSPL Group, India's leading FMCG conglomerate, has achieved another significant milestone in its industrial production and chemical manufacturing unit, SOKA. Amongst the leading producers of Soda Ash in India, SOKA has secured environmental clearance to double its soda ash manufacturing capacity, to 1 million tons per annum at its Gujarat coastal plant. This will effectively double the existing manufacturing capacity from 500,000 tons to 1,000,000 tons, alongside plans to produce sodium bicarbonate (SBC).

SOKA is already implementing an immediate plan to increase its soda ash manufacturing capacity to 7,50,000 tons per year over the next two years, adding 2,50,000 tons in its state-of-the-art inorganic chemical complex. According to estimates, SOKA aims to fully realize its vision of a one-million-ton production capacity in the near future.

The expansion is projected to create approx. 2000 new jobs in Gujarat’s coastal region, as per the MOU signed in 2023, augmenting the existing workforce. This will position SOKA as one of the country's major soda ash manufacturers. Furthermore, SOKA expects to significantly strengthen its presence in production of Soda ash for solar glass, which is used in solar panels. As part of key offerings, Soda Ash light is widely used in detergent manufacturing, and plays a critical role in water treatment, chemical manufacturing, and the pulp and paper industry.

Soda Ash Dense, on the other hand, is typically used for glass manufacturing, essential for producing flat, float, and container glass. Additionally, it is utilized in chemical processing, metallurgy, and other industrial sectors like ceramics, dyes, and textiles.

Speaking about this milestone, Tinku Chhabra, CEO, SOKA, stated, “The environmental clearance to expand our soda ash manufacturing capacity is a significant step in advancing the ‘Make in India’ vision. Our plant plays a critical role in strengthening the domestic industrial ecosystem by supplying essential raw materials to key sectors such as detergents, glass, solar glass, textiles, and chemicals. As we scale up, we remain committed to adopting advanced technologies and embedding sustainable practices across operations. At SOKA, our focus extends beyond manufacturing to supporting local economy, creating employment and long-term livelihoods, and driving responsible growth through strong CSR initiatives—reinforcing RSPL’s commitment to India’s journey towards self-reliance and sustainable industrial development.”

SOKA commissioned its soda ash manufacturing facility in 2019 in Gujarat’s Dwarka district and today exports globally, to nearly 50 countries across Central America, Africa, and the APAC region. The 500,000 MTPY greenfield plant, powered by NIOCHIM’s technology and engineered by Jacobs Engineering (WorleyParsons India), is supported by a captive co-generation power facility. By ensuring reliable domestic supply of soda ash, SOKA strengthens India’s solar glass and renewable energy ecosystem and supports the country’s clean energy ambitions, while driving employment, infrastructure development, and industrial growth in Gujarat.