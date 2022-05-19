Salam Arati changed as Sandhya Arati 

Mandya: Following opposition from many Hindu outfits, the district administration has recommended change in the name of Salam Arati of Melukote Cheluvanarayana swamy temple as Sandhya Arati.

It is said that during the reign of Tipu Sultan the temple priests performed arati at 7 pm daily in the name of Salam Arati to the presiding deity. But, in recent times Hindu leaders and Dharmika Parishad member B Naveen submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner seeking change the name as 'it has no meaning in Hindu scripts'.

The DC sought a report from the Pandavapura assistant commissioner and temple executive officer in this regard. Both officers supported the proposal to change the nomenclature of the arati. DC C.S. Ashwathi wrote a letter to State Muzarai commissioner to change the name as Sandhya Arati. The Muzarai department is yet to issue an order on this.