Savarkar's kin to deliver lecture in Udupi

Udupi: Freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's great grand-nephew Sathyaki Savarkar will deliver a talk in Udupi the temple town on January 12. He will speak at a seminar organised by the Cultural Unity Recreation and Motivational Affiliates (CURMA), an ensemble of like-minded persons.



The seminar and the motivational talk by Satyaki Savarkar will highlight the literature on Veer Savarkar, who promoted Hindu nationalist political doctrine. The lecture will take place in Town Hall in Udupi on January 12. The conference's organiser, Prakash Malpe of the Samvedana Trust, told reporters that the seminar will put a new focus on nationalism because the current generation is suffering from the effects of Western culture.