Social activist externed to Raichur dist by authorities

Belthangady: In a fresh development, social activist Mahesh Shetty Timarodi from Dakshina Kannada district has been externed once again under an official order issued by the administration. Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese has directed that Timarodi be externed to the limits of the Manvi Police Station in Raichur district.

According to official sources, the externment order follows the issuance of a show-cause notice to Timarodi earlier, seeking an explanation as to why action should not be initiated against him. In response, Timarodi submitted his objections to the notice on December 7. Through his legal counsel, he presented his arguments before the Assistant Commissioner, contesting the grounds cited for the proposed externment.

After hearing both sides and examining the submissions, the Assistant Commissioner passed a fresh externment order against Timarodi. The order was issued based on a report submitted by the Dakshina Kannada district police, which reportedly cited sufficient grounds to justify the action under the relevant provisions of law.

Following the issuance of the order, Belthangady police visited Timarodi’s residence in Ujire to execute the externment directive. However, police officials found that he was not present at his residence at the time of the visit and returned without enforcing the order.

Sources indicated that after learning about the externment order, Timarodi is believed to have moved to an undisclosed location. Police officials are said to be taking steps to trace his whereabouts and ensure compliance with the directive. The externment of Timarodi, who is known locally for his social activism, has drawn attention in the region