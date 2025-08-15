Spl health screening for auto, cab drivers

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday said the state government is mulling a separate health screening programme for autorickshaw and cab drivers amid reports of a rise in heart attack cases among this group.

The Minister was replying to a question raised in the assembly during Question Hour. He stressed the need to improve the state’s health screening system and said the Health department would take action in the days to come. Citing data from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, which revealed that last year about 20-30 percent of heart attack cases were auto and cab drivers, the Minister said, “it is due to pollution, lack of sleep, dining outside, stress, they may also have BP and diabetes and don’t take medicines, also they may have comorbidities, it is everything combined.”

Senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar suggested that the government conduct a massive CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training campaign across the state.