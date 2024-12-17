Strict action against bike wheeling: Top cop B Dayanand

Bengaluru : Strict action will be taken against two-wheelers indulging in wheelie dangerously and speed driving recklessly, said City Police Commissioner B Dayanand. Speaking to reporters, He said the police department is geared up to prevent any accidents and unpleasant incidents during the New Year. Youth are losing their lives on the roads due to wheeling two-wheelers, drunk and driving, speeding and reckless driving.

Therefore, the police will take strict action and have warned parents not to give bikes to their teenage children. In the last ten days, 56 riders who were involved in wheeling were arrested and 75 two-wheelers were seized during special operations conducted at traffic police sta-tions in the city. The registration certificates (RC) of 45 riders and the driving licenses (DL) of 23 riders have been confiscated and sent to the transport department for sus-pension. He said that a case has been registered under the JJ Act against the par-ents of 10 minors who violated traffic rules.

During a special operation conducted by the city traffic police on Wednesday, 1,413 cases were registered against riders/drivers who violated traffic rules and a fine of Rs 6.88 lakh was collected. A total of 1,413 cases were registered, including triple riding (25), entry ban (65), riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet (1,273) and other traffic rule violations (50). Similarly, five cases were registered on the charge of dan-gerous wheeling on a two-wheeler on public roads and four riders were arrested. Compliance with traffic rules is important in controlling accidents. This special opera-tion will continue in the coming days, said M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Po-lice, City Traffic Division.

The MICO Layout Traffic Station police have arrested a rider who was doing danger-ous wheeling on a two-wheeler on a public road. The arrested rider is Kishan (25) of Bommanahalli. On Saturday afternoon at around 12.15 pm, Kishan was wheeling on a two-wheeler from the main road side of the RTO office, 4th phase, BTM Layout to-wards Vijaya Bank Layout Circle.

At this time, the traffic police on duty have taken Kishan into custody along with the two-wheeler.

A case has been registered at the MICO Layout Traffic Police Station in this regard and the investigation is ongoing, of-ficials said.