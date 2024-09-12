Mangaluru: Student honoured for heroic rescue of mother

Mangaluru: The Class VII student, Vaibhavi, was honoured by the Dakshina Kannada district administration for saving her mother after a serious road accident in Kinnigoli. The incident occurred when Vaibhavi’s mother was struck by an auto-rickshaw while crossing the road. Acting swiftly, the young girl rushed to her mother’s aid and managed to pull her out from beneath the overturned vehicle, potentially preventing further injury. A CCTV footage of the incident showed how Vaibhavi ran to her mother’s rescue and almost lifted the rickshaw all by herself in a burst of adrenaline.

Vaibhavi’s courageous actions were recognised in a ceremony held at the office of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mullai Muhilan. During the event, the DC praised her presence of mind and bravery by felicitating her. Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal and other officials, including Additional DC Dr. G Santosh Kumar, were also present to congratulate Vaibhavi on her quick response in such a critical situation. The brave act drew widespread praise, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledging her courage on social media.

The heart-warming incident has inspired many, as officials emphasised the importance of raising children with values of awareness and bravery. Vaibhavi’s mother, who was injured in the accident, is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Surathkal. The heroic act of the young girl has been lauded as a shining example of courage and presence of mind during emergencies.