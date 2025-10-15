‘Support Priyank Kharge, not afraid of threats’: Siddaramaiah on RSS ban

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he fully supports his Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), asserting that they are not afraid of the threats.

“I am not afraid of threats, neither is Kharge, who is receiving threat calls. RSS activities should not be conducted at government premises. Following the Tamil Nadu model, a ban should be imposed in Karnataka too for the RSS, as already stated by Kharge,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

Regarding the threat calls received by Priyank Kharge and the release of the related audio clip, Siddaramaiah said that instructions have been given to gather information on how the RSS ban was implemented in Tamil Nadu.

“The Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a report, which will be examined. Security will be provided to Kharge. The forces with ill intentions will always do such things. Priyank will not be intimidated by these threats, and neither will I,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Senior leader and Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad said that the development has caused concern not only to Minister Priyank Kharge but to all those who are in favour of peace and harmony in the country.

Hariprasad said that Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar must call the general body meeting of the party and take a clear stand on the issue.

“Priyank Kharge should not fear threats. The government must ensure his security. The meeting should discuss the development comprehensively and should come to a decision. We will not allow Karnataka to become one more state facing communal strife and violence-prone state. The party and government should make a decision sooner in this regard,” he said.

He said that Karnataka is known for peace, adding that the BJP and RSS are trying every means to disturb peace here.

The state government has tightened security at the residence of Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge in Bengaluru following the controversy over his letter proposing a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public places in Karnataka.

A Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoon has been stationed at his residence amid fears of protests and threat calls.

Responding to the threats against Minister Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the government is taking the matter seriously and has ordered a probe.

On Wednesday, Kharge also released a video containing the audio clip abusing and threatened over the phone.