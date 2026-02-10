Swift move by RPF Yelahanka ensures safe return of Rs 19 lakh worth assets

Bengaluru: A complaint was received through ‘Rail Madad’ from a passenger regarding the loss of a red-coloured trolley bag at Yelahanka Railway Station on Sunday night. Acting promptly on the complaint, Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff conducted a thorough search of Platform No. 1. During the search, an unclaimed red-coloured trolley bag was located and safely secured at RPF Post, Yelahanka.

Upon verification of the Rail Madad reference details and Aadhaar card of the complainant, the contents of the trolley bag were examined and found to include gold jewellery weighing approximately 100 grams, valued at around Rs 17,00,000, along with cash amounting to Rs 2,00,000.

After completing all due procedures, the recovered trolley bag along with its contents was legally handed over to the rightful owner. The passenger expressed sincere appreciation for the prompt and honest action taken by the RPF personnel.