SWR to run Vistadome coaches to give passengers panoramic view of Western Ghats

Bengaluru: To give a panoramic view of the pristine Western Ghats and to make this monsoon journey memorable for the train passengers, South Western Railways (SWR) has introduced Vistadome AC coaches for three pairs of trains, which start operating from July 11. The Vistadome coaches include a glass-dome ceiling and glass windows.



The trains with Vistadome coaches starting from July 11 are: Mangaluru Junction (Jn) - Yesvantpur Express Train (06540) on July 11; its pairing train (06539) from Yesvantpur in Bengaluru on July 17; and the Yesvantpur-Karwar tri-weekly special (06211) on July 12. Train No 06212 (Karwar-Yesvantpur) would get them on July 13. Services of this train between Mangaluru Jn-Karwar-Mangaluru Jn have been temporarily cancelled. Another pair, Train No 06575/06576 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Jn-Yesvantpur Express Special, will come into effect from July 13 from Yesvantpur and from July 14 from Mangaluru Jn.

Bookings for Vistadome coaches started on Wednesday and the fare is Rs 1,500.

SWR said that one general second-class coach for three pairs of trains will be removed from each of these trains to accommodate the glass-top coaches.

As the Western Ghats are particularly pleasing to travel through during the monsoon season. The coaches are also equipped with revolving seats rotating 80 degrees, LED lights, GPS-based information system, microwave and small refrigerators.