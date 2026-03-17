Tiger electrocuted in Chamarajanagar farmland, probe underway

Chamarajanagar: A tiger was found dead due to electrocution in Padaguru village of Gundlupete taluk on Tuesday, raising fresh concerns over escalating human-wildlife conflict in the region.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred in the agricultural land owned by a local farmer, identified as Ravichandra. Forest officials suspect that an electric fence installed to protect crops may have caused the fatal shock to the animal. The exact circumstances leading to the electrocution are being investigated.

Officials from the Gundlupete buffer zone, along with personnel from the Terakanambi police station, visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. A detailed inquiry has been initiated to ascertain whether illegal electrification was involved and to fix responsibility.

The incident comes just days after reports of livestock killings in the same village. Last week, a tiger had allegedly attacked and killed cattle in Padaguru, triggering panic among residents. In response, forest authorities had even set up a cage trap in a nearby farmland belonging to a villager named Shivakumar in an attempt to capture the big cat.

Padaguru village falls under a sensitive buffer zone known for frequent wildlife movement. Over the past few months, the area has witnessed repeated instances of conflict between humans and wild animals. Residents have been living in fear as predators continue to stray into farmlands and settlements.

In a related incident last month, leopard cubs were spotted in a banana plantation in the same region, indicating increased wildlife activity near human habitation. Soon after, cases of cattle predation by a tiger were reported, further intensifying tensions.

Forest officials have urged farmers to avoid using illegal electric fencing, warning that such measures pose a serious threat to wildlife and are punishable under law. They have also assured villagers of enhanced monitoring and preventive steps to mitigate conflict.

The death of the tiger has once again highlighted the fragile balance between agriculture and wildlife conservation in forest fringe areas. Authorities are expected to step up awareness drives and enforcement to prevent such incidents in the future.