Tributes pour in for Late Dr. Manmohan Singh

Bengaluru/Mangaluru: Condolences and tributes continue to pour into the media outlets in the state. The tone of the tributes from many quarters still held Dr. Singh in high esteem as an economist, former Governor of the RBI, and as Prime minister of India. Many people, including college and university professors, teachers, and researchers from economics and political science, felt Dr. Singh was independent of his political standing, particularly when he was the country's prime minister. they recalled ‘Singh is King,’ recalling the popular Bollywood film of the same name.

He was unduly touted to be a ‘puppet prime minister', an ‘unwilling prime minister', and a “silent prime minister”; he had shown his mastery over economic management of the country silently, and many of the country’s laurels that it won in the international comity of nations are still working for the development of the country.

The demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a distinguished economist and former Prime Minister who scripted the economic framework of modern India, is an irreparable loss not only to the nation but also to the global economy, said Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker, U.T. Khadar.

During the severe economic crisis of 1991, when India was at a standstill, Dr. Singh’s visionary leadership steered the country towards economic rejuvenation. Not only did he oversee the retrieval of gold mortgaged abroad, but the economic liberalisation policies initiated under his leadership opened a new chapter of economic self-reliance and prosperity for India.

When the global economy was in turmoil, India’s economy remained resilient. If every Indian household today enjoys economic independence and self-reliance, it is undeniably due to his contributions. His foresight and unparalleled contributions will continue to inspire future generations of the country.

“May his soul rest in peace,” expressed Speaker U.T. Khadar in a statement.

NS Boseraju minister for Minor Irrigation Science and Technology, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. recognising his remarkable contributions to the nation's development and economic reforms during his decade-long tenure as Prime Minister.

In his condolence message, Minister Boseraju highlighted Dr. Singh's pivotal role in implementing transformative initiatives such as the Right to Free and Compulsory Education, the Right to Information, the National Food Security Act, the Land Acquisition Act, and the Forest Rights Act. He particularly lauded the MGNREGA scheme, calling it a revolutionary step to curb rural migration.

Dr. Singh's unwavering commitment to grassroots development and his profound impact as an economist and compassionate leader was deeply appreciated. Minister Boseraju mourned the loss of an exemplary statesman and a gentle, humble politician, offering prayers for peace and eternal rest for Dr. Singh's soul.