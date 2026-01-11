Udupi dist mandates door installation on all buses

Udupi: The Regional Transport Office in Udupi has issued fresh directives to enhance road safety across the district. All private buses and KSRTC vehicles operating within Udupi must install doors by January 20, in line with instructions from the District Road Safety Authority.

Vehicles transporting minerals including sand, soil, red stone, and shale, with six or more wheels are required to fit speed governors within 10 days. Owners must ensure compliance to prevent overspeeding incidents like the ones seen recently. Concrete mixer trucks have been cautioned to prevent spillage of material on roads during transit, with appropriate safeguards to be implemented.

Non-compliance with these measures will result in stringent legal action, including fines and vehicle seizure, as per the release from the District Regional Transport Officer’s office.