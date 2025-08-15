Udupi’s ‘Shyena Drishti’ sets surveillance standard

Udupi: Udupi district unveiled the ‘Shyena Drishti’ initiative, a state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance system, on Thursday, marking a significant stride in public safety infrastructure. Launched by Udupi District In-Charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the project, funded entirely by the Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) with a Rs. 2.5 crore investment, is the first of its kind in the state as announced by the minister.

The advanced network comprises 621 IP cameras strategically placed across 207 key intersections, supplemented by 20 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at 10 critical junctions. Backed by a 4 TB storage system, optical fibre connectivity, and a four-hour battery backup, the setup ensures seamless real-time monitoring to bolster security, curb crime, and streamline traffic management across the district.

At the launch event at the Udupi Service Bus Stand, Laxmi Hebbalkar commended the UCCI for its visionary public-private partnership, emphasising its potential to inspire similar initiatives. “This project transcends commerce, reflecting a deep commitment to societal welfare,” she said, highlighting how the surveillance system will fortify safety in both urban and rural areas while setting a precedent for corporate responsibility.

Police officials, including Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and Additional SP Sudhakar S. Naik, underscored the system’s role in enhancing law enforcement capabilities and traffic regulation, positioning Udupi as a leader in smart governance.

The event, attended by UCCI President Ammunje Prabhakar Nayak, Honorary Secretary Dr. Vijayendra Vasant Kadiyali, and Deputy SP Prabhu D.T., showcased a unified effort to elevate public safety standards.