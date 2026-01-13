VCare Launches State of the art Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: VCare has announced the launch of its Bangalore Centre of Excellence (COE), one of India’s First Single-Day Facial Architecture, marking an important step forward in advanced skin and aesthetic care in India. The new centre is designed to bring international -quality skin treatments to India, combining global technology with personalised skin care.

With confirmed expansion plans for Hyderabad and Bengaluru, VCare aims to strengthen its presence across South India’s key metropolitan cities, offering advanced aesthetic care aligned with international benchmarks of excellence.

The Bangalore launch was inaugurated by Priya Anand, a versatile actor and model, who attended as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by leading doctors, healthcare professionals, industry experts, and members of the media—reflecting the growing demand for medically guided, ethical aesthetic solutions.

Located in Esteem Plaza, Sadashiv Nagar, Bengaluru, the VCare Centre of Excellence delivers world-class, Korean-inspired aesthetic care rooted in a deep understanding of individual skin goals.

The Centre introduces India’s first Single-Day Facial Architecture—a one-day, glass-skin-focused protocol integrating seven advanced laser technologies with a three-dimensional approach, delivering visible results from Day 1 and progressive improvement over 90 days.

Leading this philosophy is the Founder & Managing Director of the VCare Group, E. Carolin Praba—India’s first woman trichologist, visionary entrepreneur, and wellness trailblazer, who has built and leads a network of 80+ clinics across India.

Alongside the CEO of the VCare Group, Mukundan Satyanarayanan. With over 22 years of distinguished leadership across trichology, cosmetic sciences, nutraceuticals, and the wellness industry, Mr. Mukundan Satyanarayanan is widely recognised for integrating research-driven innovation with traditional healing sciences.

Speaking on the launch, the CEO of VCare said: “Global aesthetic standards are evolving—and so are we. With the Centre of Excellence, our vision is to move beyond surface-level treatments and create a destination that addresses skin through a structured, multi-layered approach, aligned with global beauty excellence while remaining deeply personalised.”

Speaking on the approach, E. Carolin Praba, Founder & Managing Director of the VCare Group, said, “Each technology we introduce is carefully chosen through global clinical validation, FDA clearance, and demonstrated results.”