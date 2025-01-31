67th GRAMMY Awards to be live-streamed in India on Disney+ Hotstar on Feb 3

Thehighly anticipated 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards are set to take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the prestigious ceremony to be live-streamed in India on Disney+ Hotstar on February 3.

Celebrating the best in music, this year's GRAMMYs will offer a memorable evening of performances, including a star-studded tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones. Music icons such as Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, and Stevie Wonder will take the stage, adding to the excitement of the evening.

Leading the nominations is the incomparable Beyoncé, who has earned 11 nods. Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone are close behind with seven nominations each. Other notable nominees include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift, each of whom has secured six nominations. The competition is fierce as the music industry recognizes the achievements of some of the most influential artists.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, shared his excitement for the upcoming ceremony, stating, “Today we celebrate the amazing creative achievements of our music community. These nominations reflect the work of a voting body that is more representative of the music community than ever before. The GRAMMYs have become music’s most coveted award, as recognition comes from one’s peers.”

Once again, Trevor Noah will return as the host for the fifth consecutive year. In addition to hosting, Noah will also serve as a producer for the event. The show is being produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, with Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.

With its international broadcast, except for Latin America, the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards promise to be an unforgettable celebration of musical excellence, as it brings together artists from around the world to honor their contributions to the industry.