Anasuya stuns in desi glam look

Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj turned heads with her vibrant look, wearing a mustard-orange lehenga that radiated energy and elegance. The outfit featured a shimmering silver and green border that glimmered as she moved, paired with a blouse in soft pink and aqua tones.

Draped gracefully over her shoulder was a striking red dupatta, completing a look that celebrated colour, tradition, and bold individuality. Her loose curls framed her face naturally, while heavy bead earrings added a touch of grandeur to the ensemble.