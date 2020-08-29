Remove unwanted hair at home

While it doesn't pose any health risks, unwanted hair can be an embarrassing condition for many people. Hormonal imbalances, irregular menstrual cycles, certain medications, and post-pregnancy hormonal changes, can all cause unwanted hair issues for women. Aging also seems to bring about more unwanted hair too.

But before shelling out big money for treatments like laser hair removal, permanent waxing and electrolysis there are plenty of natural home remedies for hair removal that you may want to try first! These at-home treatments can save you a lot of money, while removing unwanted hair naturally and without any side effects. To make it, you'll only need a few simple ingredients that may already be in your kitchen!

How To Make Sugar Wax

♦ 1 cup granulated sugar

♦ 2 Tbsp water

♦ 1 1/2 Tbsp lemon juice

♦ Candy thermometer

Popsicle sticks or craft sticks

Fabric strips (from spare fabric or flour sack towels)

Combine the sugar, water and lemon juice in a small saucepan.

Heat on low until the mixture reaches the "firm ball" stage on your candy thermometer (about 245°F). Make sure not to cook it too long, and don't let it get any hotter than 250°F.

Remove from heat and let the wax cool to almost to room temperature. When it's still a little warm, but cool enough to handle, it's ready. Use a craft stick to spread the sugar wax over the area where you want to remove hair, working in the same direction that the hair is growing. Then firmly press a clean strip of fabric onto the sugar wax. Let it sit for a few seconds so the wax can firm up. Then hold your skin taut, and quickly pull the strip of fabric in the opposite direction of the hair growth. (If there is any sugar wax residue left on your skin, you can easily clean it up with a bit of warm water.)

You can store any extra sugar wax in a jar and microwave it for about 30 seconds to reheat.