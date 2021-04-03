When hair oil comes to rescue

Caring for your mane is a bigger task than even recalling the pink lipsticks. However, if you've been a regular at treating your hair to essential oils, then here's everything you need to know so as to avoid hair damage of any sort.

Avoid combing your hair right after applying oil

Did you know your hair is fragile and your scalp is relaxed after oiling? It is, therefore, best to avoid combing through your locks immediately after applying oil as it could lead to hair loss and breakage. If you do want to get rid of knots, then start from the tips and slowly work your way to the top. This way, you'll not only detangle your hair, but also be able to spread the oil evenly on your strands and scalp.

Don't let the oil sit for hours at end

Regular oiling is great and all, but letting it sit in your hair for too long has its own downside. When you keep the oil in your hair for more than six to eight hours, it tends to collect dirt and mixes with your scalp's natural oil. While you want healthy hair, you don't want to have to deal with excess grime that sticks to oily hair, do you?

With oiling, less is more

Once you've taken a generous amount of oil to apply on your hair, don't go for more. Instead, spread what you already have evenly so as to cover every strand. More oil means using more shampoo, and this in turn can strip your hair of its natural oils and moisture, leaving you with dull, damaged and dry locks.

Don't tie your hair up in a tight bun or ponytail

Tight hairstyles are a strict no-no especially after you've oiled your hair. When your hair is oiled, it is in a vulnerable state. Tying it up in a tight bun or ponytail can add pressure and lead to breakage, and at times, also cause split ends. You don't want to deal with any more hair woes now, do you? So, to avoid damage, tie your hair in a loose braid or bun, but nothing too constricting.