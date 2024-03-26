Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Bhratri Dwitiya 2024: A Guide to the Festival Celebrating Sibling Bonds
Bhratri Dwitiya, also known as Bhai Dooj, is a cherished celebration that honors the unique bond between siblings.
Bhratri Dwitiya, also known as Bhai Dooj, is a cherished celebration that honors the unique bond between siblings. It is a time to reaffirm the love, loyalty, and support shared between brothers and sisters. This festival holds immense significance in Indian culture, marked by various rituals and traditions.
Date and Timing:
This year, Holi Bhai Dooj is slated to be observed on March 27th, falling on a Wednesday. According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi begins at 2:55 PM on March 26th and concludes at 5:06 PM on March 27th.
Rituals:
Holi, celebrated with fervor and tradition across the nation on March 25th, precedes Holi Bhai Dooj. The day before Holi, known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, sets the stage for this special occasion. On Holi Bhai Dooj, sisters perform the ritual of applying a 'tika' on their brother's forehead, symbolizing prayers for his longevity and prosperity. In return, brothers express their affection by showering sisters with gifts and love.
Significance:
Holi Bhai Dooj is observed with diverse rituals throughout the country, emphasizing the importance of familial bonds. Beyond the exchange of gifts and applying the 'tika', this festival underscores the values of love, unity, and respect within families. It serves as a reminder to cherish and nurture these relationships, fostering fond memories and strengthening familial ties.
Conclusion: As Bhratri Dwitiya approaches, it's a time for siblings to come together, celebrate their bond, and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Through rituals and gestures of love, Holi Bhai Dooj exemplifies the enduring significance of sibling relationships in Indian culture.