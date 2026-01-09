Diljit Dosanjh celebrates b’day with global musical collab featuring J Balvin

Punjabi music and film star Diljit Dosanjh marked his 42nd birthday on Tuesday with a special surprise for fans — the announcement of an international collaboration with Colombian music icon J Balvin. The two global stars have teamed up for an upcoming track titled Senorita, which is already creating excitement across music circles.

Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a sneak peek from the music video of Senorita, offering fans a glimpse of the high-energy collaboration. Along with the teaser, the singer-actor wrote, “Birthday Surprise with The Pride of Colombia Big Brother @jbalvin X 2026 @rajranjodhofficial @mixsingh @sharicsequeira Hello Balvinistas,” confirming the cross-cultural project and its 2026 release plan.

J Balvin is widely regarded as one of the most influential Latin artists of the modern era. A multiple award winner, he has received 11 Billboard Latin Music Awards, six Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards and seven Latin American Music Awards, along with four Grammy nominations. Balvin also made history as the first Latino artist to headline major global music festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza. The Guinness World Records has recognised him as a “leader of a second-generation reggaeton revolution.”

Balvin’s global breakthrough came in 2014 with the hit single 6 AM featuring Farruko. He followed it up with successful albums and chart-topping tracks including Bobo, Safari, Mi Gente, Machika, and the US Billboard Hot 100 No.1 hit I Like It, a collaboration with Cardi B and Bad Bunny.

On the film front, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the release of Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh.

The war drama boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.