DSP’s concert in city creates electrifying impact

Hyderabad was alive with music last night as acclaimed composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) captivated audiences during his first-ever concert in the city. The highly anticipated event drew significant attention, with DSP even inviting the chief minister and deputy chief minister to join the festivities. Fans from all over celebrated his dynamic performance, showcasing his versatility and popularity.

While the concert featured an array of DSP’s hits, some fans expressed a desire for more songs from Mahesh Babu's films, including the beloved "Who Are You" from 1-Nenokkadine. Notably, the orchestra performed an exhilarating score for the climax music of the same film, delighting attendees.

The evening also highlighted DSP's extensive work with the Mega Family, featuring popular tracks from films like Shankar Dada MBBS, Gabbar Singh, AttarintikiDaredi, Pushpa, and Rangasthalam. With 105 films to his credit, 26 of which are associated with the Mega Family, his music resonated strongly with the audience.

Fans praised DSP's talent and enthusiasm, emphasizing that personal preferences vary when it comes to setlists. They noted that other legendary composers, such as Ilayaraja and AR Rahman, have also created memorable performances, contributing to the rich musical landscape of the region.

Overall, the concert was a celebration of music and creativity, with many attendees leaving with fond memories of the electrifying atmosphere. DSP's debut in Hyderabad marked a successful chapter in his career, further solidifying his status as one of the leading figures in the Indian music industry.