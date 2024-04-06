Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Date and Observance

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid, is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr varies each year depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, which signals the start of the month of Shawwal.



This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is anticipated to fall on either Wednesday, April 10, or Thursday, April 11, following the conclusion of Ramadan on April 10/11.

History and Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr holds historical and religious importance for Muslims worldwide. It is believed that during Ramadan, the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad in 624 AD. Muslims observe fasting throughout Ramadan as a means of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and devotion. Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the successful completion of this month-long fasting period.

Additionally, Eid-ul-Fitr commemorates the Prophet's victory in the Battle of Badr and signifies a time of joy and gratitude for believers.

Celebrations and Customs

Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion marked by various customs and festivities. Muslims break their fast (Roza) with a special meal, expressing gratitude to Allah for health and strength during Ramadan. Families and friends come together, wear new clothes, and enjoy elaborate feasts comprising traditional dishes like Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs, and Seviyan.

Charitable acts, such as giving Zakat (obligatory almsgiving), are also encouraged during Eid-ul-Fitr. Moreover, elders give gifts and money (Eidi) to children, fostering a spirit of generosity and community.

The day is characterized by prayers, greetings of "Eid Mubarak" (Blessed Eid), and acts of goodwill toward others, reflecting the values of unity, compassion, and celebration within the Islamic faith.