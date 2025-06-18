Too little or too much: Ten commandments for Bengaluru’s water woes

Bengaluru: Silicon city is battling a water paradox severe scarcity during summers and heavy flooding during monsoons. Once hailed for its abundant lakes and pleasant climate, the city is now overwhelmed by unsustainable groundwater extraction and unreliable piped water supply. In 2024, Kolar and Bengaluru Urban reported extraction levels of over 180%, revealing a dangerous overdependence on depleting reserves. Meanwhile, poor drainage planning and encroachments lead to annual urban floods, even in upscale areas.

At the heart of the crisis lies mismanaged water resources, waste dumped into lakes, and a disconnect between city planning and community-level interventions. A joint study by BWSSB and IISc identified 80 wards and 110 villages in Bengaluru highly dependent on groundwater and facing critical shortages. Yet, sustainable solutions like groundwater recharge through rainwater harvesting, percolation pits, and recharge wells are still underutilized.

Here are ten essential commandments to help Bengaluru move towards water sustainability:

1. Harvest rainwater: Encourage widespread adoption of rainwater harvesting in homes and buildings to replenish groundwater.

2. Rejuvenate lakes: Restore and desilt local water bodies to improve water storage and aquifer recharge, using sprinklers in public parks for water-efficient irrigation.

3. Encourage home gardening: Promote native plant-based home gardening to reduce water usage, improve green cover, and retain soil moisture.

4. Raise awareness: Launch city-wide water literacy campaigns to promote responsible water usage—fixing leaks, reusing household water, and monsoon conservation strategies.

5. Corporate partnerships: Involve companies through CSR to support sustainable water projects, lake clean-ups, and volunteer-based conservation programs.

6. Eat responsibly: Reduce consumption of highly processed foods, which have a large hidden water footprint due to their intensive production processes.

7. Track personal use: Calculate individual water footprints to foster mindful habits—like turning off taps, fixing leaks, and reusing water for plants.

8. Create water banks: Build decentralized water structures like bunds or ponds in neighborhoods to capture rainwater and serve as reserves during dry periods.

9. Sustainable festivals: Promote eco-friendly idols during festivals to reduce water pollution and blend tradition with environmental responsibility.

10. Recycle greywater: Treat and reuse household or industrial greywater for gardening, flushing, or construction, reducing pressure on freshwater sources.

Bengaluru’s water crisis is not just a technical issue—it’s a social and civic challenge. With coordinated efforts from residents, government, and businesses, the city can transition from water-stressed to water-secure. Every drop saved today strengthens Bengaluru’s tomorrow.

(Authored by Rajesh Krishnan , CEO , United Ways)